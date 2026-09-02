MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Miami Gardens.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, 14-year-old Trinity Bosch Walters was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. on Aug 21 near Northwest 179th Street and 31st Avenue.

Walters stands at five feet, three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities believe she is traveling by foot in the direction of the Florida Keys.

Detectives said Walters has been prescribed medication, but it is unknown if she has the medication in her possession.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

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