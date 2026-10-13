NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Northeast Miami-Dade for more than a week.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Prince-Charm Allison was last seen along the 1300 block of Northeast 110th Terrace on Oct. 4.

Allison stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and red shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Allison may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdpd.net or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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