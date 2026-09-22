MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are still looking for a young man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood nearly two months ago.

According to City of Miami Police, 25-year-old Christopher Triana was last seen along the 750 block of Southwest Seventh Street, at around 9 a.m. on July 26.

Triana stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue pants and black and red sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities say Triana has a tattoo of the word “fear” underneath his right eye and a small cross underneath his left eye.

Officials urge anyone with information on Triana’s whereabouts to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

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