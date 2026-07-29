Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 25-year-old Christopher Triana was last seen on Sunday in an unspecified part of the Little Havana neighborhood.

Triana stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue pants, and black and red sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Triana’s whereabouts to contact Detective Baluja, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims

Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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