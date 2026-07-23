MIAMI (WSVN) - The Salvation Army and Publix came together Thursday to help feed South Florida.

Twenty-eight pallets of food from Publix, packed with canned goods and boxed goods, are set to be delivered to Miami-Dade County’s most vulnerable residents.

Salvation Army Maj. Gene Hogg, the organization’s Miami Area Commander, said it’s par for the course with the 161-year-old charitable organization’s mission.

“Since 1865, The Salvation Army has been feeding the world,” he said.

In 2025 alone, Hogg said, The Salvation Army distributed over 625,000 boxes of food, feeding an estimated nearly 3 million people around Miami-Dade.

“The value is knowing that tonight, with this food, children will not go hungry,” he said. “A senior citizen will have something to eat. Families will be able to sit around a table and have that time.”

Hogg said their outreach doesn’t stop there.

“We also have our Meals That Matter programs where we feed 1,000 hot meals to seniors Monday through Friday,” he said. “Also, we have our feeding program at the shelter on [Northwest] 38th [Street], where we have 400 individuals who stay with us every evening, so we feed breakfast and lunch and dinner.”

Those meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner will soon to be placed in the hands of those who need it most.

It’s part of an effort that The Salvation Army’s staff said is about so much more than the price tag.

“So, when I see this, that’s what I see. I don’t see canned foods, I don’t see money coming in. I see people being fed and experiencing life and family,” he said.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s locations in Miami-Dade, click here.

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