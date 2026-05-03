HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident on the Florida Turnpike led to a shooting in Homestead.

Police said units were dispatched to a parking lot at the Waterstone Plaza for a possible shooting.

A bullet hole can be seen in the driver and front passenger windows of an SUV.

Police determined a victim received a graze wound during the road rage shooting in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike, just north of Southwest 288th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be stable.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

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