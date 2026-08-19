MIAMI (WSVN) - Two local schools in Miami received much needed school supplies thanks to Kiwanis of Little Havana.

The organization teamed up with the Miami Marlins Foundation to hand out essential supplies at Mater Kiwanis and Riverside Elementary on Wednesday.

Officials filled backpacks with items including notebooks, pencils, and rulers, benefitting many students as the school year gets underway.

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