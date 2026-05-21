OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka residents have shared a new view of a fiery crash that occurred in April.

Ring doorbell footage captures the moment a car slides across the sidewalk in a cloud of dust on Northwest 135th Street near 27th Avenue in April.

Seconds after, the car burst into flames, engulfing it.

The crash left a man dead and two woman were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

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