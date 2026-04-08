NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are picking up the pieces after a tornado swept through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving behind piles of debris.

7News cameras captured residents cleaning up shattered glass, roof pieces, and roots ripped away by the strong winds.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that passed through the Palm Springs neighborhood on Tuesday had winds of up to 85 miles per hour.

Erik Garcia’s home was one of a handful that was damaged by the bad weather.

“It’s like everyone is going through Andrew, but not everyone. It’s isolated houses because tornadoes pick where they want to go,” he said.

Video posted to social media showed winds picking up, with a backyard playset being blown away.

Neighbors who were inside their homes when it occurred heard the sounds of the fierce storm. Jonathon said he stepped outside his home, unsure of what he would find.

“The car over there is broken, and that tree fell on top of that car. I thought as everything ended at that time, like the car was already broken,” he said.

“Three trees here fell out. And it’s never happened before, even with hurricanes,” said area resident Jose Gamba.

Gamba’s car was crushed as a result of the tornado, and the damage goes far beyond his yard.

“Our neighbor’s mailbox got blown away. They don’t even know where it is,” he said.

Despite the damage, the storm brought neighbors together to help one another in its aftermath. Cameras captured landscapers passing by and pulling over to lend a helping hand.

“I saw the man with the electrical saw, and I said, ‘Man, put that away. Let me help you out. Let me get my steel gas power and let me help you out,'” said landscaper Richard Madruga.

Residents spent much of Wednesday calling insurance companies to report damage to their properties.

South Florida will see in and out downpours throughout the day on Wednesday.

NWS said the wet weather is set to continue into Thursday before turning for the better ahead of the weekend.

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