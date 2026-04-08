NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood were cleaning up a big mess after storms tore through the area, tossing debris and ripping up trees.

The Palm Springs North neighborhood was left dilapidated after the storm hit on Tuesday. 7News cameras captured a chainsaw being used to remove large branches that had fallen.

One enormous tree was uprooted and fell onto a family’s car, temporarily blocking the road.

“I’ll see what happens with this car when we take it all out,” said Jose Gamba.

The incident and aftermath happened in the area of Northwest 78th Avenue and 181st Street.

The National Weather Service said straight-line winds caused all the damage across the region.

Video posted to social media showed winds picking up, with neighbors inside their homes hearing the sounds of the fierce storm.

“Like a train, really, really, really strong sounds. The house is shaking, I thought it was gonna come up,” said Joel Armas. “My backyard is all torn, boats came across the lake, roofs down, everything.”

“That boat was down there, there’s the guy’s big boat that flipped over, over there,” said a man whom neighbors referred to as Bubba. “I had an overhang here. I think it’s three houses that way. I saw stuff flying around, so I took off to the bathroom. When it stopped, my roof was in the front yard, and all my stuff was from the back; it’s a mess out back.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt, including Bubba’s two cats and pet chicken, but repairs will be needed.

“I guess I’m [going to] get my roof fixed, you know what I mean?” said Bubba.

Downed power lines were also found, but Florida Power & Light responded to the scene to help restore power for those affected late Tuesday night.

The nasty weather was part of a wet Tuesday afternoon that saw many areas across South Florida receive almost three inches of rain.

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