MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents lined up before sunrise in Miami Beach for a free food distribution event hosted by a local organization.

Families struggling to make ends meet say these events can help stretch a tight budget a little further.

Volunteers for Feeding South Florida loaded vehicles and handed out produce, poultry and canned goods to residents.

One of those in line was resident Leonardo Gonzalez. He said making the trip isn’t always easy, but saving money wherever possible matters as the cost of everyday necessities continues to rise.

“With inflation, this is a rare thing, and it’s a really great opportunity. Personally, I would suggest it for everybody, no matter how poor or rich you are,” he said.

He said even a small amount saved on groceries can go a long way.

“A lot of people say that $85 is not enough, and that’s the sad part,” he said.

He was one of many residents across the city who say it is increasingly difficult for families to keep up with rising prices.

“With inflation and the cost of food and supermarkets, It’s not easy for a lot of people to live,” said Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in roughly three years. The move aims to counter inflation, but families at the Miami Beach event already feeling the pinch in their pockets say they’re still paying more for everyday necessities.

In a statement to 7News, a Feeding South Florida spokesperson said the organization’s services are:

“…especially important as families face higher costs for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and other everyday essentials.”

If you’d like to volunteer, donate your time and help feed your community, click here.

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