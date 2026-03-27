MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens home sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house blaze near Northwest 203rd Lane and 29th Place, just before 6:40 a.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family residence.

Since the fire spread to an adjacent house, officials upgraded it to a second-alarm fire.

Someone inside the house said an e-bike caught on fire.

“When I open the front door, it’s like, when I go back and go get the battery to bring it outside, it’s like the battery just made more noises, then it just like said like, ‘pssh,’ like spray, and then it just – red, like you see like red, like fire,” he said.

Crews were able to knock down the flames. Several units remained at the scene to ventilate the homes and monitor for any hot spots

Although the fire was contained, the house where the fire ignited was left deeply charred inside.

Paramedics assessed three people for injuries. They refused medical transport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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