SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors are set to rally at a South Florida detention center that has come under scrutiny due to its alleged treatment of detainees.

A series of TikTok videos, some taken by detainees inside the Krome Detention Center in Southwest Miami Dade, showcased the alleged harsh conditions and have raised concerns from the community.

One man was seen on video explaining the situation in Spanish, detailing the treatment he and others were facing inside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Center, even asking for help. The video shows people sleeping on chairs and on the floor.

Some of the relatives of the detainees expressed their concern and frustration online, even seeking legal action.

Vilerka Bilbao, a lawyer from the American Immigration Lawyers Association, wrote:

“Prolonged and unnecessary detention in unsafe conditions puts migrants at severe risk of illness, abuse, and even death. This negligence is not just inhumane; it is a legal and moral failure that makes the government directly liable for the harm and fatalities that occur under its watch.”

Since ICE began implementing President Trump’s immigration policies less than a month ago, there have been three migrants, two of whom were at Krome, who have died while in custody.

According to Homeland Security officials, ICE has carried out more than 32,000 arrests in the first 52 days of Trump’s presidency.

Those on the front line, however, say the work they are doing is important.

“We arrested child sex predators. We arrested drug traffickers and gun traffickers. We seized guns. We seized drugs,” said White House Border Czar Tom Homan. “We’re going to keep President Trump’s promise to the American people. He was given a mandate for this. The number one issue is to secure the border and deal with illegal crime in this country, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Family and friends of detainees are expected to hold a protest in front of the Krome Detention Center on Saturday at around 11:00 a.m. to draw attention to, and hopefully stop, the worsening conditions.

