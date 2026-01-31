MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami to denounce the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Friday.

“Say it loud, say it clear, ICE is not welcome here!” chanted a protestor at the rally.

Demonstrators marched through the area to show solidarity amid nationwide protests, with many holding signs and chanting to abolish ICE enforcement.

Activists at the event said that they wanted ICE agents to get out of Florida.

More rallies are planned throughout the state over the weekend.

