LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a UPS store in Lighthouse Point.

7Skyforce hovered over The Shoppes at Beacon Light shopping center on Wednesday afternoon, capturing a vehicle halfway into the store with shattered glass on top of the hood.

First responders arrived to the scene and quickly cordoned the store off with yellow police tape.

According to Lighthouse Point Police, the driver accelerated into the store while trying to park, causing the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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