MIAMI (WSVN) - A glam giveaway is helping a group of Miami-Dade students step into prom night with confidence.

Parents know how expensive that special night can be, but one special program is helping families overcome the financial stress.

The Project Upstart Program at Miami-Dade County Public Schools is allowing students who find themselves in economically fragile conditions to enjoy prom season in style.

“They gave me the opportunity to have a chance to see all these beautiful dresses, to try this beautiful dress on. They also gave me the opportunity to not have to worry about buying the dress or the accessories,” said a female student.

The free shopping experience was enjoyed at The Prom Boutique located at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College in Miami.

“It’s honestly a relief, it’s a really big relief. I’m enamored to be here. everything is so beautiful,” said the female student.

She said she’s thankful for the opportunity because of her experience dress-shopping for one of the most important high school milestones.

“Finding a dress has been horrible. It was just bad experiences. The cost of the dresses is insane. They are bumped up just because it’s labeled prom,” said the female student.

The program offers students a wide range of items, from tuxedos to dress shoes.

“They come here, and they have all of the attire: tuxedos, shoes, ties, these amazing dresses, purses, accessories, even nail polish and makeup to ensure that their night is complete,” said a school district representative.

The organization also collects monetary donations and grants to help pay for prom tickets and other senior-year events, such as grad bash, senior activities, and even graduation caps and gowns.

The Prom Boutique opens every year from March to the first week in June. Officials said it serves 60 to 100 students each week.

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