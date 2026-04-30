DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office took part in Project HERO to honor every resting officer.

The tradition, known for being done quietly, is now being brought front and center with flags and visits.

“Every one of these officers and deputies who today, and I say that because this is being done all over, they’re taking a moment to acknowledge the sacrifice, and to acknowledge each other in the work that they do every day,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Officers from all around the county visited the resting places of those who made sacrifices.

At each resting site, an American flag and a thin blue line flag were placed with care by officials, serving as a promise that their service will never be forgotten.

Project HERO was founded more than a decade ago with a simple but powerful mission: to honor not just their names, but the lives behind them.

This year, the remembrance feels even more personal.

Officials paid tribute to Miami Beach Officer David Cajuso and Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo.

The two fallen officers are now part of a legacy that the community continues to honor.

“Their loss is not distant to us. It is present. It is personal,” said Miami-Dade County Assistant Sheriff Fernand Charles Jr.

In Miami-Dade County, 171 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty through 2025, according to their website..

As officers continue to move from site to site, the message remains clear: They are not forgotten.

“And as we place each thin blue line flag, we are not just marking a grave, we are reaffirming a promise. You are not forgotten. You will never be forgotten,” said Charles Jr.

That day will always be seen as a day of reflection, honor, and a reminder of the sacrifice behind the badge.

Officers said Project HERO will continue for many years to come, ensuring every officer is never forgotten.

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