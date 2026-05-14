MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash in Miami Gardens sent a pregnant woman and two other drivers to the hospital, police said.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle wreck near Northwest 199th Street and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday night.

Investigators said the driver of a black Kia K5 was traveling northbound on Ninth Avenue when they ran the stop sign at 199th Street, causing the vehicle to collide with a red Lexus that was traveling eastbound, just before 8:40 p.m.

The impact caused the Lexus to hit a red Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the expecting mother, who was the driver of the Lexus, to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Crews transported the other two drivers involved by ground to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.