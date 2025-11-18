MIAMI (WSVN) - A subject is on the loose after stealing from a CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Miami.

The incident took place Tuesday morning on Southeast Second Street and Third Avenue, where an employee was robbed at gunpoint.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the store has not disclosed the exact amount of money stolen and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

