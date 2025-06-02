MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he locked employees inside Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach while demanding $6 million, claiming he was owed money for appearing in a Netflix documentary featuring Gordon Ramsay.

According to the police report, 59-year-old Joaquin Nunez used a U-lock to trap workers inside the business on May 18. Nunez, who claimed he previously worked at the restaurant, stated, “My demands for damages is $6 million.”

The report states that the restaurant had to hire a locksmith to remove the lock.

Nunez was arrested Sunday for attempted extortion, criminal mischief and possession of Adderall.

