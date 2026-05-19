MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a missing man last seen in Miami’s Model City area.

Detectives said Miguel Angel Cruz Lopez, 70, was last seen on May 18.

Cruz Lopez stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on Cruz Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective G. Jackson or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

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