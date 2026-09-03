MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of striking an 11-year-old girl with a dirt bike while fleeing police on Ocean Drive has been arrested, Miami Beach Police said.

Mandrell Rolle Jr. faces charges of reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was on probation for felony possession of a machine gun at the time of the arrest.

According to investigators, the incident occurred last month near Ocean Drive and Seventh Street when Rolle allegedly drove his dirt bike into the girl while attempting to flee officers who had ordered him to pull over.

The girl was treated at the scene.

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