MIAMI (WSVN) - A major domino duel is underway in Miami.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana kicked off the Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament at Domino Park, Monday morning.

Experienced players from across the country came together for the spirited three-day competition.

“I love it because I enjoy it and I got something to be a winner in,” said previous tournament winner Ampa Cotera.

“We love the Carnaval down here, we love Miami and we love the dominos that we play here,” said player John Buckman.

The tournament is a part of the larger Carnaval Miami celebration, which raises funds to support the Kiwanis Foundation programs benefitting youth and families in the community.

