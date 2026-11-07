MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after an incident in Miami, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident took place on Northwest 63rd Street and 24th Avenue on Saturday morning.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

He was then transported to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, where he remains in stable condition.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies as they blocked off the affected area with crime scene tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

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