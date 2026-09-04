OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen with guns drawn after a perimeter was set up in Opa-locka.

Deputies responded to the area of Northwest 151st Street and 27th Avenue.

7News has learned they may have been responding to a possible robbery.

Officers were seen outside a nearby Family Dollar, but investigators have not confirmed whether or not the incident took place there.

7News has reached out to MDSO and Opa-locka Police for more information.

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