MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A beach day adapted to fit everyone’s needs aimed to let more people have fun in the sun in South Florida.

The Sabrina Cohen Adaptive Beach Day made fun in the sun accessible to everyone on Sunday.

Since 2016, the foundation has hosted monthly beach days near Beach View Park, located off Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The event gives people with disabilities a chance to enjoy the sand and surf.

The foundation is also raising money to build a first-of-its-kind adaptive recreation center.

Those taking part in Sunday’s event soaked up every moment.

“This is the greatest day, always, of my life when I get to come to the beach day,” said Dr. Susan Solman. “Because I live so close to Miami Beach, and this is the only way I can access the beach, because of Sabrina’s Beach Day, and to be able to access it every day because she’s building a permanent facility is so exciting for me.”

The next Adaptive Beach Days of the season are planned for Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.

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