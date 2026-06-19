MIAMI (WSVN) - As fans trickle into South Florida to attend the seven World Cup matches being held at Miami Stadium, a hotel in downtown Miami is hosting an event where guests can travel the globe without ever leaving the city.

InterContinental Miami’s experience, called “Passport To The Cup,” allows guests staying at the hotel to tap into the tournament’s international flair, complete with country-themed cocktails, cuisines, cabanas and more.

“It’s absolutely an immersive Miami experience as well as the World Cup experience,” said Glenn Sampert, the hotel’s general manager.

Hotel officials said that from the moment guests enter the hotel, the FIFA fiesta begins.

“It’s around the hotel, so from the arrival experience, coming through the front doors of the hotel, there’s a great photo opportunity in the lobby,” said Sampert. “We have globally inspired cocktails in our Toro Toro bar.”

At the Toro Toro bar, bartender Carlos is mixing cocktails from around the world for fans.

“This is going to be the Colombia cocktail for the ‘Passport To The Cup,'” he said. “Then I’m going to top it with some passion fruit pearls. Viva Colombia!”

For yummy eats, the hotel offers a variety of dishes inspired by the 48 countries participating in the matches.

“The beautiful InterContinental Club Lounge has different plates that are inspired by different countries that are participating,” said Sampert.

The festivities aren’t only reserved for the food and bar. At the poolside, the hotel hosts themed cabanas for fans to watch their favorite country play.

“Scotland, Portugal, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, United States of America and Colombia!” said Gina Genna, the hotel’s director of marketing.

Genna said fans will be in a prime location by staying at the InterContinental.

“Intercontinental Miami is located in the heart of all the action, especially the official free Fan Fest [at Bayfront Park], so our guests can wake up and enjoy breakfast, play a quick game of soccer on our skyline, enjoy a cabana for the day with curated cocktails, and then walk to the Fan Fest for free,” she said.

For more information on the InterContinental’s experience, click here.

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