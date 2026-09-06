MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers at Miami International Airport were left frustrated by a ground stop that was issued at the airport after a Boeing cargo plane overran the runway and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The fiery crash, which killed five people and injured five others, affected hundreds of flights at the busy airport during the holiday weekend.

“My girlfriend’s going back to London Heathrow [Airport] and we were checking in and suddenly she’s like, ‘cancel, suspend all check-ins’ and we were wondering what was going on?” said passenger Liam Chisolm.

“On the way here, I saw it on Instagram, images of the plane that overshot the runway, not really any information further than that so I didn’t know if my flight is going to be canceled or not,” said another passenger.

Other passengers like Joseph Caporelli have already re-booked their flights and hope they are able to reach their destinations soon.

“We boarded — we were all sitting on the plane. 3:30 and they made an announcement that there was a ground stop and a plane went off the runway. No one’s going to be leaving anytime soon. Everything is closed and delayed so I re-booked out of orlando for Tuesday. If you are planning on coming to Miami airport, slim chance you’re going to get out,” said a passenger.

It isn’t the first cargo plane-type crash that’s been reported on in recent years. Last November, a UPS cargo flight departing Louisville, Kentucky and heading to Honolulu, Hawaii crashed into a warehouse, killing all three crew members and 12 people on the ground.

All flights to and from the Louisville airport were immediately canceled and it took two days for all runways to be re-opened.

In 2024, a Boeing 767 FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing on its nose at Istanbul airport after its front landing gear failed to deploy.

Then, back in 2019, a Boeing 767 flying for Amazon Air departed from Miami and crashed near Houston, Texas. Three people were killed.

As for the crash at MIA, two of its four runways have reopened as of 6 p.m.

Officials urge passengers to check with their airline for the latest on flight delays or cancellations.

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