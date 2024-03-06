MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is really stepping up security right before what’s expected to be one of the busiest weekends of the season, as officials say they’re breaking up with the unruly spring breaks of the past.

Miami Beach Police, with the assistance of multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, are getting ready for the large crowds and to begin enforcing a series of restrictions.

“We want people to enjoy spring break in a responsible manner, but we also have to prioritize public safety,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

Starting Thursday at 6 a.m., all parking garages and open-air lots in South Beach will be shut down until Monday at 6 a.m.

The closures are just one among several safety precautions that are moving into place with extra support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. On Tuesday, the governor announced 140 troopers in total will be deployed around the state to keep things calm.

DeSantis said he is working for make sure that the only thing that people are paying for during the month of March is an enjoyable, safe time.

“If you’re coming here in order to enjoy Florida, enjoy and have a good time, fine. If you’re coming for these other reasons — if you’re committing crimes, causing havoc, you are going to pay the price,” he said.

To achieve this purpose, DeSantis is deploying state troopers to spring break hotspots to keep these areas calm during the busiest weekends.

“For Miami Beach, we are sending a total of 45 troopers for the next two weeks, just to assist them in any way possible,” said Camacho.

Officials said 15 other troopers will be along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Just to assist [police] in any way possible, whether it’s traffic enforcement on the causeways, whether it’s checkpoints, just really to assist in their mission of what they’re trying to accomplish,” said Camacho.

And starting Thursday, a crackdown on crowds will begin to help prevent a repeat of last year’s spring break chaos. That’s when back-to-back shootings left two people dead.

During March of 2023 alone, police arrested 537 people, so for 2024, the City of Miami Beach has announced its breakup with spring break.

City officials said they’re ditching their toxic relationship and setting up new rules.

Many of these restrictions revolve around parking. There will be a $30 flat rate at South Beach garages and surface lots on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with Miami Beach residents excluded.

The parking garage and lot closures take over starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday for the next two weeks. There will also be a $100 flat rate for the 42nd Street surface lot with residents excluded.

In addition, the non-resident tow rates south of 23rd Street will be $516.

Beach access along Ocean Drive will be limited to the entrances on Fifth, 10th and 12th streets, with all accesses closing at 6 p.m.

And if that’s not enough, DeSantis said he is ready and willing to take additional safety measures.

“The state stands by and is willing to help out with any additional resources that are at our disposal,” he said.

During the following two weekends, there will also be license plate readers set up along the causeways to Miami Beach. There ill also be a DUI checkpoint on Fifth Street.

