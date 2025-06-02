MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In a bold fusion of fashion and dining, popular Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak has unveiled its newest cocktail that’s served out of the iconic Hermès Birkin bag—and its stirring up quite the buzz online.

The drink is called “It’s not a bag, it’s a cocktail”.

The ingredients include Belvedere 10 Vodka, grapefruit Ole-saccharum and Lillet Blanc. It’s paired with caviar, served in a crystal bowl over ice. All of which is neatly presented to the table in an orange Birkin bag.

The bag itself is valued at $33,000 but the drink only costs $130.

The restaurant said it cannot serve enough of them.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.