MIAMI (WSVN) - Just days after U.S Marshals were ordered to seize City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo’s personal assets, the owners of Ball and Chain are going after him again.

The restaurant owners filed paperwork in court Tuesday requesting Carollo be removed from his position as the District 3 City Commissioner. The paperwork stating that Carollo intentionally violated their right to free speech.

“The Miami City Charter begins with a “Citizens’ Bill of Rights”. Any “public official, or employee who is found by the court to have willfully violated this section shall forthwith forfeit his or her office or employment,” the paperwork reads.

This is the latest escalation in the five-year plus saga between the owners of Ball and Chain and Commissioner Carollo.

Last week, a federal court ordered U.S Marshals to seize Carollo’s assets to help pay off a judgement for a federal civil lawsuit he lost against the owners. Then back in June 2023, a jury found the commissioner liable for harrasing them and ordered him to pay $63.5 million dollars in damages.

Carollo said the courts have delayed his ability to fight that judgement against him.

“They better understand this. Once this gets overturned, any piece of furniture that they took away from me — how many shirts, pants, underwear do they want to take? — they are going to have to pay for it,” Carollo said.

The owners of Ball and Chain are asking for a speedy hearing on this latest filing. In the filing they wrote “a speedy hearing, within one month, is appropriate here as no discovery is required for this action”

