MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury in Fort Lauderdale has found Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo liable in a civil case that accused him of harassing businesses in Little Havana as a form of political retaliation.

The two-month trial discussed the 2017 commissioner elections in which two businesses, including the popular Ball & Chain nightclub, said they were targeted due to their support for Carollo’s opponent Alfonso Leon.

The business owners claimed he weaponized the city’s resources in an attempt to close down their businesses.

On Thursday, jurors agreed that Carollo violated the First Amendment rights of business owners in Little Havana. He was ordered to pay $63.5 million to William Fuller and Martin Pinilla in compensatory and punitive damages.

It’s unclear who will be paying for the lawsuit, but since he was sued in his personal capacity it is expected he will be responsible and not city taxpayers.

The City of Miami has already paid nearly $2 million of Carollo’s legal fees.

This is not the first time Carollo faces allegations of abuse of power.

Carollo may appeal the jury’s decision to a higher court.

