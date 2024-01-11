MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo defended himself a day after a federal court order directed the U.S. Marshals to seize all of his possessions, including his Coconut Grove home and other properties, months after the commissioner lost a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit.

Carollo briefly interrupted public comment during Thursday’s commission meeting.

“I’m fed up with the lies, the defamation, the slander, the corruptness. Yes, that is coming from different angles here,” he said. “Those powers to be want to block the sun with their finger and claim that the corrupt are the ones with the white hats.”

Back in June of 2023, a federal jury found the commissioner liable for harassing the owners of Ball & Chain, a music and entertainment venue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Carollo was ordered to pay $63.5 million in damages.

William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the owners of Ball & Chain, filed the civil lawsuit against Carollo in October of 2018, claiming the commissioner repeatedly used his position to bully the business because they did not support him politically, The owners claimed Carollo got police officers and Code Enforcement to try to shut them down.

On Thursday, Carollo took his two minutes speaking time allotted to him to defend himself.

“I’m ready to take on anybody, any way they want to. I’m not going to be shut up,” Carollo said. “They could put me on the streets if they want to and bring my tent, but they’re not going to shut me up.”

Chaos ensued at the city commission meeting with hours of fiery public comments.

“Out, out,” said one commissioner.

“You’re a liar and a thief, too,” said another person.

“You exploit the public to serve yourself,” said filmmaker Billy Corben..

One of the comments was aimed at Carollo

“Karma is cold, and it sneaks into bed at night, and I hope you sleep well, knowing what you’ve done to Little Havana,” one person said.

Five years later, U.S. Marshals were ordered to get everything he had so that he could pay off the more than $60 million judgment.

On Wednesday, Carollo’s attorney issued a statement that said in part, “Commissioner Carollo strongly believes that the judgment will be overturned and that all execution efforts should await this determination.”

Jeff Gutches, the attorney representing Fuller and Pinilla, spoke to 7News about the federal court order.

“We’re gonna get money from the insurance companies separate from this, but for Joe Carollo’s own assets, we believe his house is worth $3 million,” he said. “We believe, from his own financial disclosures with the city, that he has another million and a half in assets that we’re going to seek to seize. We believe he has additional properties in Miami that we will seek to seize those as well, and then we’ll continue to garnish his wages.”

7News was told that those seizures could start in the coming days.

Carollo is not the only Miami official dealing with allegations of wrongdoing.

City Manager Arthur Noriega is also under fire over city contracts awarded to his wife’s family’s furniture company.

“I’m going to address it, and I’m going to address it head on,” said Noriega

City Attorney Victoria Mendez is also in hot water. She and her husband are being sued for alleged real estate fraud.

“The reason I have lasted over 10 and a half years is because of my integrity,” said Mendez.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez continues to be the subject of a state ethics investigation related to expensive gifts.

As for Carollo, he claims the courts have delayed his ability to fight the civil judgment against him.

“I’ve been held hostage on an appeal that they know we are going to win hands down,” he said.

In terms of his assets, he said, his house is protected by Florida law, but he is willing to hand over furniture and clothing.

“They better understand this. Once this gets overturned, any piece of furniture that they took away from me — how many shirts, pants, underwear do they want to take? — they are going to have to pay for it,” Carollo said.

He insists he has done nothing wrong and that he will have to get everything back that was taken from him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.