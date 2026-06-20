MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined a guided tour through Miami’s Overtown neighborhood for Juneteenth.

The tour was led by Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn, who journeyed through the historic Black neighborhood.

Some stops along the walk included Dunn’s Overtown Farm, and the D.A. Dorsey House, which honors Miami’s first Black millionaire.

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