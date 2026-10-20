NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a trailer home in Northwest Miami-Dade overnight, burning through the roof of the structure.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 13th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Cameras captured flames shooting out of the trailer home shortly after the fire ignited, at around 3:30 a.m..

A witness said he saw a big fireball coming out from the dwelling, which is located behind a convenience store.

The two people who live in the home were not injured, but it remains unclear whether or not their pets, two dogs and two bunnies, were able to make it out safely.

One of the owners of the trailer home told 7News he was not home at the time the fire broke out, and the other occupant was able to make it out OK.

7 Drone Force hovered above the charred trailer home in the aftermath of the blaze.

7News has reached out MDFR for more information about the fire and what may have caused it.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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