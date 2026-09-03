NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer-involved rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was involved in a crash with two vehicles in the area of Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue on Wednesday evening. The deputy was treated at the scene.

7News cameras captured a large law enforcement presence in the area.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, both civilian drivers were taken to the hospital.

One of them was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The second civilian driver’s condition is unclear.

A witness shared what he saw at the scene as he was trying to get to his home in the neighborhood.

“I was on the other side, and well, they basically said that I couldn’t cross because someone was killed or some stuff like that. They just said it was a crime scene, that’s all I know,” said Jonathan Romero, a resident.

Details of what led up to the crash remain unknown.

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