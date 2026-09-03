DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A lightning strike at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue building in Doral sent an off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

Traffic cameras on the Turnpike showed an ambulance racing down the expressway followed by multiple police cruisers.

According to MDFR, first responders arrived after receiving reports of a vehicle being struck by lightning outside of the building. An off-duty MDSO deputy in the area was transported as a trauma alert to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

MDSO later confirmed the deputy was seated inside of his cruiser while working on an off-duty assignment when the vehicle was struck by lightning.

He is said to be in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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