NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building, causing residents to evacuate.

Smoke and flames billowed from the fifth floor of the apartment complex, located along the 9600 block of Fontainebleau Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

The blaze caused extensive damage to at least one unit.

Firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to knock down the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.