LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The Sunshine State has a new Miss Florida.

Twenty-three-year-old-year-old Alexandra de Roos won the title at the end of Saturday night’s ceremony, held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

De Roos, a Winter Haven native, is the reigning Miss Manatee County. She’s a student at the University of South Florida, where she is majoring in biomedical sciences and psychology.

De Roos is also a classically trained ballet dancer and an advocate for brain injury awareness.

She will represent Florida at Miss America in September That ceremony is set to take place in West Palm Beach.

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