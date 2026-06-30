DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was facing a slew of firearm-related charges has died following a deputy-involved shooting in Davie, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to a BSO spokesperson, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a deputy-involved shooting near the 6300 block of Stirling Road in Davie, shortly after 7 p.m., Monday.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the BSO Fugitive and Gang Unit was serving an active warrant at the time. Officers reportedly attempted to stop a suspect while he was putting gas in his car at a Wawa gas station.

Authorities say the suspect ran away with a gun in his hand when he saw deputies approaching him.

“He was able to identify the officers on the approach, bailed out of the car, took off with the firearm in his hands, running through the parking lot,” said Tony.

The deputies tackled the suspect and fought him off until being ordered to release him after he refused to stop.

“The officers probably spent over a minute and 15 seconds from my count looking at the body camera just trying to get this individual to let the firearm go,” said Tony.

Officials say that was when deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon.

The suspect then ran through the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s where he allegedly attempted to point the gun at law enforcement.

“It’s at that point in time he looked and attempted to point the firearm at them, and they engaged him,” said Tony.

Six BSO deputies and one Plantation Police officer discharged their firearms, deputies said, fatally striking the suspect.

Witnesses who spoke with 7News described the moment the confrontation came to a deadly end.

“We heard like a whole bunch of gunshots,” said witness Valeria Balcarce. “It just kept going off and on like 20 times.”

“It was kinda scary,” said witness Liz Phong. “Like the other guy, he was like, ‘Oh, those are fireworks,’ at first I thought, then I was like, ‘No, that didn’t sound like it.'”

The suspect did not survive.

Authorities say the suspect has a list of gun-related charges and also had links to other crimes.

“What we had was an active warrant for fleeing and eluding and we had some other DNA samples that confirmed he participated in other crimes and, again, later on we will disclose what those were,” said Tony.

Some deputies involved in the shooting suffered minor scrapes but were otherwise unharmed.

While BSO did not identify the alleged suspect, they said that he had been under investigation for several weeks.

7News has made a request for the body camera footage of this incident.

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