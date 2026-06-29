GENEVA, Fla. (WSVN) — New 911 call reveal the aftermath of an alligator attack in a Central Florida river that left one woman dead.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 31-year-old victim was swimming in a river after a hike near a hiking trail outside Orlando on Sunday when she was bitten by an alligator.

“We recieved a phone call from Seminole County that a swimmer was bitten by an alligator,” said FWC spokesperson Chad Weber.

The 911 call captures the frantic moments after the bite happened.

“Is she awake? How bad is the bite? Does she still have her arms attached to her or does the gator have them?” asked a 911 dispatcher.

“One of them is very hanging on by a thread, and the other one is off,” a woman said.

One of the victim’s friends dialed for help after the incident, when the victim was bitten in the river.

“I need 911!” said a person.

Rescue crews rushed the woman to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the FWC.

Now wildlife crews are working to trap the reptile, and have found two alligators in their search.

“We utilized our air asset to locate the alligator, we have harvested two in the area,” said Weber.

Residents who frequent the area reacted to the tragedy.

“That’s very upsetting for her and her family, too. I couldn’t imagine that happening to my mom or sisters,” said Jamie Meagher. “I’ve gone fishing here and also on walks, too, like with my dad and my mom, we’ve gone on walks with my dogs, but there’s a lot of, like, gators and stuff we wouldn’t ever go swimming in here.”

Officials said it’s rare for alligators to cause serious injuries to people in Florida.

“Hope they get that thing out of here. You know, I like nature and stuff, but, you know, once it starts attacking people, that crosses the line for me,” said Leo Estepiman.

FWC officials have not confirmed where exactly the victim was bitten, as they continue to investigate.

Officials also took the opportunity to remind the public to be cautious since it is alligator mating season, so the reptiles are more aggressive.

“There’s alligators in every body of water, there is some risk when you swim in the bodies of water in the state of Florida,” said Weber.

The incident was not the first to happen over the weekend, with a boy being bitten by an alligator while fishing in Marion County.

FWC officials said that the reptile was killed in that incident.

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