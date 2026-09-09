NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to interview the two pilots involved in the Amazon cargo plane crash near Miami International Airport that left people dead.

NTSB investigator Chihoon Shin addressed reporters before the interviews with both pilots, identified as Joseph Carroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Molina, were set to be conducted sometime on Wednesday.

“What we need to do is talk to the crew and get their account to understand how they were manipulating the controls in order to get a better understanding of the situation,” he said.

The new development in the ongoing investigation happens as disturbing video providing a new look at the moment of impact was posted online by Only in Dade.

The footage captures the Prime Air jet after it overran a runway at MIA. The Boeing 767-300 crossed Northwest 67th Avenue and hit a white Ford Econoline and a Toyota Corolla Cross.

Early Wednesday morning, the NTSB released video from investigators on the ground as they walked through the wreckage and took photos of the plane’s interior.

They also examined the mangled van and SUV involved in the wreck. From their bird’s-eye view of the wreckage site, investigators are seeing the path the plane took and can use this in piecing together what happened and why.

“What we’re doing here is looking for the perishable evidence. That’s what goes away once the runways are cleared, once vehicles are moved, once the plane is moved, so we want to be able to document the evidence,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

Crews on Tuesday retrieved another critical clue: data from the crash. The NTSB also released images of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

Shin shared additional details specificaly about the crash landing, explaining that brakes were first applied seven seconds after the first touchdown.

“Thirty seconds before the end of the recording, the nose landing gear and the right main landing gear touched down. and ground speed was 158 knots. Twenty-three seconds before the end of the recording, brakes were applied. Ground speed was 146 knots,” he said.

Authorities said the Prime Air jet was traveling at about 128 miles per hour as it skidded 1,300 feet off the paved runway and crashed into the van, where a cleaning company crew sat. Five people were killed, but the van’s driver survived.

Five other people were injured, including Carroll and Silva Molina, who walked away with minor injuries. One of the pilots was seen on video stumbling out of the cockpit.

Abraham Altamar was on a video call with his wife as he watched the crash and fireball that followed in horror.

“[The pilot] was, like, in this position, like on the floor, and he was, like, shaking. That was a lot for any human being to be part of,” he said.

Altamar said one of the pilots asked to use his phone to make a call.

“He was talking to his wife, he was saying like,, ‘Yes, I’m good, tell my mom, yes, I was in the accident, but I’m already out of the plane, I’m all right,'” he said. “But then they keep talking, and he, like, he mentioned something like, ‘Oh, my career is over.'”

NTSB are also expected to release the transcript of the voice recorder that was in the cockpit, as they continue to investigate this crash landing.

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