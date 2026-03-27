MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s a new cruise ship in town, and it is almost ready to set sail.

Luna, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, welcomed people aboard for the very first time on Tuesday.

Luna is the 21st ship in the company’s fleet. From April to October, she’ll set sail from PortMiami to the Caribbean, with room for over 3,000 guests.

“We do a seven-day Caribbean cruise, it’s out of Miami, and then we do have Dominican Republic,” said Cruise Director Alvin Oliva. “After that, we visit St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island, and then Tortola, and then we spend days at sea, and of course the prime, a lot of people are looking forward to visiting Great Stirrup Cay, which is Norwegian’s very own private island,”

On this voyage, there is plenty to do for the whole family — fom obstacle courses and games for the children, to a luxurious two-story spa.

“There is a bi-level waterfall right there; we offer a lot of different kinds of relaxation,” said Oliva.

At the Mandara Spa, guests can get hot stone and deep tissue massages, facials, body wraps and then lounge at the thermal suite, complete with relaxing steam rooms, saunas and heated loungers.

Once you’re done relaxing, guests can enjoy a drink at the poolside bar.

For those who are feeing adventurous, one of the highlights of the ship is its Aqua Slidecoaster. It’s a water slide/roller coaster hybrid, and Norweigan said it’s the fastest and longest water slide at sea.

“It was the best thing of my life, the best part of my day. It was amazing, 10 out of 10, I recommend,” said Ely, who rode the coaster.

People have traveled from all over to Miami to get on the new ship.

“We love it. I’s so clean, it’s so chic, our room looks amazing,” said Christina Guttuso.

“We’re excited, we’re ready to go,” said Nick Mangiaracina.

It’s a busy spring break, but well worth it for these cruisers.

“Go cruising. Even if you’re from Minnesota like me, it’s worthwhile,” said Justin Sunbrig.

The Luna’s maiden seven-day voyage is scheduled to set sail out of PortMiami on April 4.

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