MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Lines unveiled their newest ship, the Norwegian Aqua, at PortMiami, and passengers were excited to set sail.

A family, wearing matching yellow T-shirts, was ready to take an epic voyage on the newest ship on Wednesday.

“Wait, let me get pretty,” said one family member who wanted to take a photo in front of the ship.

“The whole family is here, 18 of us,” said Wesley Mar. “Yeah, it’s really nice to be together.”

The vessel includes a wide array of new activities and attractions, including the Aqua Slidecoaster, which the whole family will love.

“Just exploring, we can’t wait to go on the Aqua coaster,” said another family member.

The children were excited about the variety of things to do on board.

“The water slide,” said a boy.

“The beach,” said a girl.

The water roller coaster,” said the boy.

“And the free ice cream,” said another girl.

Cruise officials said the Aqua has something for everyone.

“It is right here. It is the first-in-the-world hybrid roller coaster with a water slide,” said Marzena Slodyczka, Cruise Director for the Norwegian Aqua.

But for those who don’t want to feel the rush of the roller coaster, they can get soaked in one of the ship’s many pools, or relax by looking out on any deck and enjoy the beautiful views.

And if guests get thirsty from the hot weather, they could get refreshed by drinking one of the many refreshments offered at the bar.

“I’m extremely excited! This is the best cruise line! The best ship,” said a family member.

After playing in the pool, guests could walk inside to the ship’s Aqua and Luna Game Zone.

The Game Zone includes a wide range of interactive and high-tech gaming experiences.

“Virtual reality games, but also the retro games that the older ones can come with nostalgia and play stuff like ‘Pac-Man’ and many others,” Slodyczka said.

And if guests get hungry, they could walk to the multiple restaurants or food stations that the ship has to offer.

“People nowadays, they want to try different culinary experiences, so from Thai to Italian to Mediterranean, we feature all of these in one location and all around the ship as well,” said Nicholaos Trandas, the ship’s executive chef.

Later in the day, for those who want to relax, they can get pampered from head to toe at the Mandara Spa.

“I just can’t wait to sail away and enjoy,” said a family member.

The Norwegian Aqua has embarked on its journey to the Bahamas with 4,000 passengers on board.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.