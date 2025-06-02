MIAMI (WSVN) - All charges were dropped in the case of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting a transgender woman inside an apartment in downtown Miami.

54-year-old Daniel Chala, a 30-year veteran with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody in April after he allegedly attacked a woman he met at E11EVEN Miami Nightclub in the area of 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue. According to the arrest report, Chala took the woman to his apartment on the 26th floor, where he kissed her before wrapping his arm tightly around her neck for three minutes until she managed to escape.

Upon his release, Chala denied all allegations.

Though he was initially charged with false imprisonment and battery, the State Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges following an investigation, according to officials.

Chala was not present during the court hearing.

