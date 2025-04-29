WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is denying allegations that he assaulted a transgender woman inside his downtown Miami apartment after the two met at a nightclub.

Daniel Chala, 54, was arrested Monday after the woman told police he assaulted her following a night out. According to the arrest report, the pair met at E11EVEN Miami Nightclub before going to Chala’s 26th-floor apartment, where she claims he kissed her and then wrapped his arm tightly around her neck.

Chala, a 30-year veteran of the department, denied the allegations upon his release from jail Tuesday.

“I did not squeeze that woman’s neck,” he said. “It’s definitely lies on her part.”

According to the police report, she told officers she repeatedly asked him to stop, saying, “Babe, you’re hurting me. Stop, stop.” She managed to escape after several minutes.

Police said she was found with red marks on her neck and chin.

“I’m most certainly innocent of this and did not engage in any kind of battery or rough play with her at all,” he said.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the allegations:

I am disappointed to learn that one of my deputies has been arrested. I expect every member of this office to conduct themselves with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the oath they have taken. When someone falls short of those expectations, it tarnishes our profession and the public’s trust.

Chala had initially been charged with false imprisonment and battery. The false imprisonment charge has since been dropped.

