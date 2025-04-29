MIAMI (WSVN) - A high ranking deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is facing battery charges after, officials say, he attacked a woman he met at a bar.

Daniel Chala, a lieutenant with MDSO, faced a judge Tuesday morning after a woman claimed he attacked at her at his apartment, following an outing.

“There is probable cause for battery. That’s a $1,000 bond,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

City of Miami police officers responded to the area of 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue in Miami in reference to an assault at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who stated she was assaulted by the 54-year-old, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches.

According to police records, Chala and the victim met at the E11EVEN Miami Nightclub.

The two of them later agreed to go up to the 26th floor inside Chala’s apartment, where the suspect allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck and kissed her.

The victim told Chala to stop many times, to which the suspect continued to apply pressure.

Records say, the victim dropped to the floor and attempted to free herself for approximately three minutes before she managed to crawl backwards and reach the front door as she yelled “stop, stop, stop. Let me go.”

The victim was then able to escape after Chala released his hold.

She then sought help from multiple neighboring apartments. One witness looked into her peephole, where she saw the victim standing in front of her door, bleeding from her mouth, prompting her to open the door and call authorities.

According to the report, the victim had visible red marks on her neck and chin, as well as a few broken fingernails.

Chala spoke to authorities when they arrived, denying all of the allegations. However, he was arrested and taken into custody pending an investigation.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the allegations:

I am disappointed to learn that one of my deputies has been arrested. I expect every member of this office to conduct themselves with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the oath they have taken. When someone falls short of those expectations, it tarnishes our profession and the public’s trust.

Chala faces one count of battery. His bond was set at $1,000.

