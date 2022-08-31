MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach.

Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.

Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, a marine ecologist and Research Associate Professor at the University of Miami, said that aerial views of Miami Beach showed people out on the water while sharks swam below them which helped them understand the nature of sharks.

“I mean, these sharks were cruising up and down the coastline in areas that, you know, there are people that bathe in the ocean. And, I think, although this might make you a bit nervous, to me it just proves the point that sharks, you know, really don’t want to bite people, and that, in fact, sharks really tolerate people and tend to avoid them,” said Hammerschlag.

Experts said a good practice for beachgoers is to avoid swimming at times of low visibility.

