SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Doctors from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Baptist Health Miami helped make medical history with the help of a robot that repaired a 14-year-old’s heart.

Surgeons from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Heart Institute and Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute performed the first-of-its-kind surgery using robotic technology.

The teen, Brian, said he recovered quickly after the surgery and is now thriving.

“I recovered so fast, practically I’m living the life I lived before,” said Brian. “Every day I literally got better; right now it feels like I didn’t even have the surgery that much.”

The surgeons completed an atrial septal defect repair to close the hole in the wall dividing the upper chambers of the teen’s heart.

“So we put a lot of effort in terms of preparation in advance to make it as seamless as possible, and it’s a very rewarding moment obviously, being able to see the patient doing so well,” said Dr. David Kalfa from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The procedure is the first performed in Florida, and only a few have been done in the nation.

Kalfa explained the process behind the surgery and the options behind it.

“We see what we can do and whether or not we can offer a minimally invasive approach, which means an approach with a smaller incision, potentially less pain and less discomfort, and a faster return to a normal life,” he said.

The surgeon remains in full control of the operation and uses robotic instruments to translate the hand movements into precise and minimally invasive motion inside the patient’s chest.

Kalfa and Dr. Tom C. Nguyen both led the surgery.

Nguyen emphasized that this approach is a better alternative to open-heart surgery.

“So we can conceal the scar and, through a tiny incision, repair complex parts of the patient’s heart, but more importantly, we can do it very effectively, I would argue sometimes better than open-heart surgery where you go through the front,” he said.

Kalfa said that the new achievement is just the beginning for the surgeons involved.

“We will keep pushing the envelope to offer the most advanced surgical techniques to children,” he said.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is now among the few hospitals in the nation that offer cardiac interventions utilizing robotics technology for pediatric patients.

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