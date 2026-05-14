NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway to Interstate 95 is ready to open.

As part of the Golden Glades Interchange Project, construction on a connection ramp between the eastbound Palmetto and northbound I-95 has been completed.

The new ramp should help drivers avoid needing to travel southbound on I-95 and navigate several roads to reach the Palmetto.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the new connection should provide major relief for daily commuters.

Crews completed work on the project after nearly two years of construction.

The ramp is scheduled to open on Friday at 5 a.m.

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